Fundraising cyclists travel through Tipperary today in aid of two local organisations

Fundraising cyclists are travelling down the spine of Tipperary today to raise money for two local organisations.

Raising funds for Tipperary Search & Rescue and North Tipperary Hospice, 10 cyclists started out in Nenagh this morning on a 100 kilometre journey down to Clonmel, stopping at Thurles, Cashel and Cahir on the way.

The iDonate fundraiser page can be found here.





Tom Harvey from Tipperary Search & Rescue says their service has remained in high demand since their last fundraiser pre-pandemic:

“When all this started off we started with food deliveries, pharmacy deliveries, welfare checks on elderly people and then we did a couple of patient transports.

“That would be getting people to the doctors and stuff like that, along with maintaining the service that we do.”