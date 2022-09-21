Fundraising concert to replace local Cathedral’s roof to take place next week

A fundraising concert to replace a local Cathedral’s roof will take place in Thurles next week.

The Celtic Brothers will play a concert in the Cathedral of the Assumption in the town and all funds raised will go towards the “Raise the Roof” project.

The gig will take place on Friday, September 30th, at 8pm and aims to raise enough money to replace the roof of the building.





Speaking on Tipp Today, Des Willoughby, member of the Celtic Brothers said that they are looking forward to playing such an iconic venue.

“Last week I went down to meet Fr Jim Purcell and have a look at the Cathedral and it’s absolutely amazing.

“We’re looking forward to performing there next Friday night, the 30th of September.”