Fundraiser by local talent raises thousands for country school

A Singathon fundraiser by local performers has raised close to €15,000 for Ballylooby National School.

A 30-member community group staged two nights of entertainment, “Music, Song & Craic,” in sold-out shows in Duhill, where all genres of music were played.

Renditions of Galtee Mountain Boy, Slievenamon, were the opening performances on the nights, with a medley of talent on flutes, tin whistle, accordion, and concertina.





€13,150 was raised by the cast, with an additional donation from Michael Kenneally making the total €14,237 to go towards the development of fields recently purchased by the school.

Councillor Michael Anglim is said to have been instrumental in gathering cast members and putting the show together.