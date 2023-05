A request for funding for the installation of a zip-wire facility in Thurles Town Park has been made.

Councillor Jim Ryan made the request on behalf of older children and teenagers.

He says he thinks that the park currently only caters to young children, and this age group isn’t currently served by the park’s facilities.





Having already raised the topic at council meetings in the past, Cllr. Ryan has now sought funding from the department for a zip wire facility and awaits response.