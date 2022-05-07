Funding approved for flood relief works in Holycross

Funding has been approved for flood relief works in mid-Tipp.

Tipperary County Council had sought funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works Scheme for a project in Holycross.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan has allocated €77,400 to construct a new, 315-metre-long surface water storm drain, including manholes, chambers and civil works, with the outfall to an existing open drain.





Last year nearly 176,000 was allocated between projects in Templemore, Barnane and Holycross.