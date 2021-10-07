Funding Announced for Community Groups in Tipperary

Just under 150,000 euro in funding has been allocated to a range of community organisations in Tipperary.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has announced the recipients of its 2021 Community Enhancement Programme.

The Community Enhancement Programme, launched in May, is helping groups as they re-open facilities closed due to Covid-19.





Just over 147,000 euro of the 4.5 million euro national fund has been allocated to Tipperary, with 146 local projects receiving financial support.

The vast majority are receiving a standard award of 902 euro, but some groups have been awarded more.

Three grants of 5,000 euro each have been given to the Millennium Family Resource Centre in Glengoole, the Tipperary Public Participation Network (PPN), and Kilsheelan Tidy Towns.

Minister Heather Humphreys says, “while these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”