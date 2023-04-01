Four Tipperary projects funded by the Historic Structures Fund

Four Tipperary projects have been included in the latest allocation of funding under the Historic Structures Fund.

Nationally a €4.5 million package has been announced to repair and safeguard Ireland’s built heritage.

The Premier County will get over 100,000 for projects in Cahir, Thurles and Ballylooby.





€37,500 of this will be used for works on Alta Villa at Barnora on the Cashel Road in Cahir.

The nearby Suir Mills on the Cashel Road will see urgent repairs to save the roof structure from collapse – 45,000 has been allocated for this.

Under the Historic Shopfront Awards the T Mason Building on Friar Street, in Thurles will have €14,800 spent to repair to the front of the rendered facade, repair of full shop front, including windows and doors.

A farm house at Peahill, Ballylooby has been approved for 10,000 from the Vernacular Awards to carry out conservation repair works

This year’s Historic Structures Fund will assist 95 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures across the country as they carry out hundreds of conservation projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage.