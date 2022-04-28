Four Nominees so far for April’s Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month award

This month there are four nominees for the Tipp FM in association with the Talbot Hotel and John Quirke Jewellers, “Sports Star of the Month” award.

Tipp minor hurler Damien Corbett, Irish soccer international Grace Flanagan, Australian Rules star Orla O Dwyer and Moyne Athletic Club star Katie Bergin are all in the running.

16 years old Damien Corbett is currently on the Tipperary Minor panel. He made his debut on the 5th of April, playing corner forward against Waterford and scored a total of 1-8 out of the team’s total of 1-22. Damien scored sidelines, frees and started again against Clare where he scored 9 points and set up the 2 goals in a player of the match performance.





The Gortnahoe Glengoole star also plays with Colaiste Mhuire Johnstown, and is the one of reasons they won the Leinster Final 2022 and reached the Senior All-Ireland Semi Final. The TY student is also on the school junior team, which are into the Leinster Final that is yet to be played.

Grace Flanagan played in three All Irelands for her school, the Presentation Thurles, in the last six weeks. Starring in camogie, soccer and gaelic football across the month she will captain her school in a fourth national final next month in the Under 17 final against Buncrana in football. Added to that, Grace scored two goals for her country as the Ireland Under 16s beat Malta last week. She also fired home two for Cork City in the league of Ireland as well as playing camogie with Cashel the following night proving that being the best at all sports can be done.

Dual GAA star Orla O Dwyer is also in the running after securing the prestigious All-Australian award in Australian Rules football following her performances for the Brisbane Lions. The Tipp native made the transition to a new game down under and after steady progress has now proved her worth in a new sport at the other side of the world.

Katie Bergin of Moyne Athletic Club has been starring across 2022, in what has been an exceptional year so far for 20-year-old Katie, from Galmoy in Co. Kilkenny. She has made steady progress since concentrating on sprinting and is reaping the rewards.

She holds the Moyne AC Club Records for 100m, 200m and 400m., was also a member of the Irish U/20 4x400m Relay Squad in 2021. Katie is a First Year Student at Carlow IT where she studies Physiology & Health Science, and also collected awards there for her fantastic performances across the year.

Her achievements across the last number of weeks include:

Munster U/23 Indoor Championships.6/2/22

60m 1st. Gold. 7.89secs. PB

200m 1st. Gold..25.82

National U/23 Indoor Championships. Athlone Indoor Arena. 13/3/22

60m. 1st. Gold. 7.75secs P.B.

200m. 2nd. Silver. 25.10 secs PB

Intervarsities Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Carlow. 9/4/22

100m. 3rd. Bronze. 12.43secs

Tipperary Outdoor Track & Field Championships Templemore, 24/4/22.

100m 1st. Gold. 12.32secs. SB

200m 1st. Gold. 25.02secs. PB

Nominations for this month close on Saturday and can be sent to [email protected]

The winner will be announced on Extra Time sports show on Monday night next.