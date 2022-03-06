Four goals see Tipperary edge past Wexford in National Football League

Tipperary have made it two-wins-in-a-row in the National Football League.

David Power’s side had a one-point victory over Wexford in Wexford Park on a final score of 4-4 to 0-15.

Teddy Doyle scored two goals for Tipp with Conor Sweeney and Mikey O’Shea also raising the green flag.





Both teams were reduced to 14-men with Paraic Hughes getting a straight red card for Wexford just before the break whilst Ballina’s Teddy Doyle received a second yellow card eight minutes into the second half.

Next up for the Premier is a trip to Cavan next Sunday at 2pm.