Four changes to Tipperary team ahead of crucial clash with Waterford

Bill Mullaney’s made four changes to the Tipperary camogie team for tomorrow’s meeting with Waterford.

Caoimhe Bourke, Emer Loughman, Caoimhe McCarthy and Eimear McGrath all come into the starting fifteen.

Having lost last weekend to Cork, Tipp must beat Waterford to keep alive their chances of making it out of the group.





Throw-in tomorrow is at 2 o’clock in Clonmel.

Tipperary senior squad to face Waterford:

At the same time in Athenry, the Intermediate side play Galway in Division Two of the league.

Tipperary intermediate squad to face Galway: