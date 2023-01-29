Four arrested following burglary of Sports Shop in Clonmel

Four people have been arrested in Clonmel following a robbery in the town.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 28th when the four individuals acting in a group, entered a sports shop in the town and took 31 items.

The items had a total value of €2060, and the four people left the premises with the stolen goods.





However, following a search by the Clonmel Regular Unit members, the suspects were located close by.

They were then arrested, detained and interviewed and have since been charged to court.

The stolen property was recovered and has been returned to the owner.