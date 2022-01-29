Former Kerry minor captain named to start for Tipperary senior footballers

The Tipperary team has been named for tomorrow’s Division Four league opener away to Waterford.

Evan Comerford starts in goals and has Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Colm O’Shaughnessy in the full-back line.

2017 Kerry minor captain Sean O’Connell, who recently transferred to Loughmore-Castleiney from from Cordal in Co. Kerry, lines out at centre back for his Tipp debut and has Bill Maher and Eanna McBride either side of him.





Conal Kennedy and Stephen Quirke partner in midfield whilst the half-forward line is made up of Martin Kehoe, Kevin Fahey and Colman Kennedy.

Conor Sweeney captains the side at full-forward and has Mikey O’Shea and Jason Lonergan alongside him.

Steven O’Brien has been named as vice-captain but misses tomorrow’s game through injury.

Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday in Fraher Field, Dungarvan and we’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM with thanks Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.

Tipperary squad to play Waterford:

1 (GK) Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash

2 Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle

3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule

4 Colm O’Shaughnessy Ardfinnan

5 Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash

6 Sean O’Connell Loughmore Castleiney

7 Eanna McBride JK Brackens

8 Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

9 Stephen Quirke Moyle Rovers

10 Martin Kehoe CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

11 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials

12 Colman Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

13 Mikey O’Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

14 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen

15 Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials

16 (GK) Kuba Beban JK Brackens

17 Conor Ryan Loughmore Castleiney

18 Dean Carew Upperchurch Drombane

19 Jack Harney Moyle Rovers

20 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers

21 Mark O’Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale

22 Mark Russell Aherlow

23 Paudie Feehan Killenaule

24 Sean O’Connor Clonmel Commercials

25 Shane Foley Moyle Rovers

26 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney