Former Kerry minor captain named to start for Tipperary senior footballers

The Tipperary team has been named for tomorrow’s Division Four league opener away to Waterford.
Evan Comerford starts in goals and has Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Colm O’Shaughnessy in the full-back line.
2017 Kerry minor captain Sean O’Connell, who recently transferred to Loughmore-Castleiney from from Cordal in Co. Kerry, lines out at centre back for his Tipp debut and has Bill Maher and Eanna McBride either side of him.
Conal Kennedy and Stephen Quirke partner in midfield whilst the half-forward line is made up of Martin Kehoe, Kevin Fahey and Colman Kennedy.
Conor Sweeney captains the side at full-forward and has Mikey O’Shea and Jason Lonergan alongside him.
Steven O’Brien has been named as vice-captain but misses tomorrow’s game through injury.
Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday in Fraher Field, Dungarvan and we’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM with thanks Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.
Tipperary squad to play Waterford:
1 (GK) Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash
2 Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle
3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
4 Colm O’Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
5 Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash
6 Sean O’Connell Loughmore Castleiney
7 Eanna McBride JK Brackens
8 Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
9 Stephen Quirke Moyle Rovers
10 Martin Kehoe CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
11 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials
12 Colman Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
13 Mikey O’Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
14 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen
15 Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials
16 (GK) Kuba Beban JK Brackens
17 Conor Ryan Loughmore Castleiney
18 Dean Carew Upperchurch Drombane
19 Jack Harney Moyle Rovers
20 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers
21 Mark O’Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale
22 Mark Russell Aherlow
23 Paudie Feehan Killenaule
24 Sean O’Connor Clonmel Commercials
25 Shane Foley Moyle Rovers
26 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney