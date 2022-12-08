Fixtures released for 2023 National Hurling & Football leagues

Fixtures have been revealed for the 2023 National Hurling and Football Leagues.

Liam Cahill will begin his reign as Tipperary senior hurling manager on Saturday February 4th at home to Laois.

That’s followed by a trip to Nowlan Park to play Kilkenny and a trip to Croke Park to play Dublin.





The hurling league rounds off with a home game vs Waterford and an away trip to Belfast to play Antrim.

For the senior footballers, they begin their Division Three campaign with a home tie against Down on Saturday January 28th.

David Power’s side also has home games against Antrim and Offaly along with away tips to Cavan, Longford, Fermanagh and Westmeath.

Tipperary senior hurling team league fixtures 2023:

Saturday February 4th, Tipperary vs Laois, Semple Stadium at 5pm

Sunday February 12th, Kilkenny vs Tipperary, Nowlan Park at 1.30pm

Saturday February 25th, Dublin vs Tipperary, Croke Park at 5pm

Saturday March 11th, Tipperary vs Waterford, Semple Stadium at 7.15pm

Sunday March 19th, Antrim vs Tipperary, Corrigan Park, Belfast at 1.45pm

Tipperary senior football team league fixtures 2023:

Saturday January 28th, Tipperary vs Down, Semple Stadium at 6pm

Sunday February 5th, Cavan vs Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni at 2pm

Sunday February 19th, Tipperary vs Antrim, Semple Stadium at 2pm

Sunday February 36th, Longford vs Tipperary, Pearse Park at 2pm

Sunday March 5th, Fermanagh vs Tipperary, Brewster Park at 1pm

Saturday March 18th, Tipperary vs Offaly, Semple Stadium at 6pm

Sunday March 26th, Westmeath vs Tipperary, Cusack Park at 2pm