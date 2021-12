The date, time and venue has been set for Drom-Inch’s All-Ireland Club Camogie semi-final.

After a one point win over Inagh-Kilnamona in the 2020 Munster decider, Drom-Inch will take on reigning All-Ireland champions Sarsfields of Galway this Saturday.

Throw-in is at 12.30 in Edenderry, Co Offaly.