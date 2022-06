The fixture has been changed for Tipperary’s All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.

James Woodlock’s side had been scheduled to play Galway in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday June 18th at 7.30pm.

However, that game has now been changed to take place the following day, Sunday June 19th at 2pm in the Gaelic Grounds.





The other semi-final, between Clare and Offaly remains unchanged and will take place on Friday June 17th at 7.30pm in Semple Stadium.