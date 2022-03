Five Tipperary players named in Ireland U18 Women’s Six Nations training squad

Five Tipperary women have been named in the Ireland Under 18 Six Nations training squad.

The 35 player panel will meet for three training camps before the inaugural U18 Women’s Six Nations festival in Edinburgh, starting on April 9th.

Ellen Boylan and Ciara Fleming from Carrick-on-Suir RFC are in the squad whilst Fethard RFC duo Kate Flannery and Beth Buttimer are also named to the panel.





Meanwhile, Rebecca Rodgers of Ballina-Killaloe RFC is one of the 17 backs named.

The first training camp gets underway at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin on March 19th and 20th.

The festival promotes a learning environment for young players and the coaches who are developing and honing their skills.

Ireland will play 35-minute matches against England and France on Game Day 1 and a 70-minute match against Wales on Game Day 2.

The U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival will take place at Dam Health Stadium between April 9-17.

Ireland U18 Women’s Training Squad:

Backs (17)

Grace Adams (Kings Hospital/Leinster)

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ellen Boylan (Carrick on Suir RFC/Munster)

Molly Boote (Connemara RFC/Connacht) WNTS

Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC/Munster)

Beth Buttimer (Fethard RFC/Munster)

Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht) WNTS

Katie Corrigan (Tullow/Leinster)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Leinster) WNTS

Kate Flannery (Fethard RFC/Munster) WNTS

Jade Gaffney (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Lucia Linn (Dolphin RFC/Munster)

Abby Moyles (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Eabha Nic Donncha (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) WNTS

Robyn O’Connor (Wexford RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Rodgers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Eva Sterrit (Greystones RFC/Leinster) WNTS

Forwards (18)

Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster) WNTS

Jorja Battishill (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Maebh Clenaghan (Letterkenny RFC/Ulster)

Isobel Clerk (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Koren Dunne (Portlaoise RFC/Leinster)

Ciara Fleming (Carrick on Suir RFC/Munster)

Prudence Isacc (Arklow RFC/ Leinster)

Aimee Kelly (Bruff RFC/Munster)

Amy O’Mahony (Greystones RFC/Leinster)

Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Aisling McEnroe (Virginia RFC/Ulster) WNTS

Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Ulster)

Jane Neill (Arklow RFC /Leinster)

Sarah Roberts (Donaghadee RFC/Ulster)

Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Hannah Wilson (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)