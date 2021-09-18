Five Tipperary dogs race for €125,000 in tonight’s Irish greyhound derby final

There’s huge Tipperary interest in tonight’s Irish Greyhound Derby final in Shelbourne Park.

With 125-thousand euro going to the winner, five of the six dogs in the finale are Tipperary trained or owned.

The final gets underway at 9.14pm tonight and Barry Drake takes us through the lineup:





“In number one you have Susie Sapphire, who’s unbeaten from trap number one, I think she has seven or eight wins from trap number one and she’s got trap number one for the final for New Inn trainer Owen McKenna and she’ll be a leading fancy.

“Singalong Sally is a finalist for Cappawhite trainer Pat Buckley and will start at a big price, probably around 12/1 or 14/1 but certainly not without a chance.

“Explosive Boy runs in trap number four for Patrick Guilfoyle the Tipperary trainer.

“Golden trainer Graham Holland is aiming for a hat-trick of straight successes in the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby, he’s got Jackslittlething running from trap number five.

“He finished third last time, he has to bounce back with something near his best but certainly has strong claims.

“We’ll finish up with trap number six who’s owned in Rathcabbin by William Rigney who is a great supporter of greyhound racing down through the years, trained in Mooncoin by Peter Cronin, All About Ted.

“He was quickest on the clock last week in the semi-finals.

“It’s a mouth-watering final.”