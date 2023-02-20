Five new Social Housing Schemes in the Premier opened by Minister Darragh O’Brien today

The new Kickham Barracks Plaza at the former army barracks in Clonmel has been officially opened today.

The civic space and public realm on the historic site is one of the first key elements of the 2030 Plan for the transformation of Clonmel.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien was joined by a number of Tipperary TD’s and local Councillors for the event.





Speaking to Tipp FM he praised the hard work put in by Council officials to bring the project to fruition.

“I do particularly want to thank Joe MacGrath and the team in Tipperary County Council for driving this forward and indeed our Councillor’s, our Cathaoirleach and our elected members who’ve really driven this and made some very tough decisions that weren’t easy at the time in relation to the matched funding.

“We’ve supported this in Government because one of our clear priorities is to make sure that our regional towns, that we can realise the potential of them. And you see it here in spades actually – its magnificent to see the quality if the work and the difference that this will make to the town of Clonmel.”

In total, five new Social Housing Schemes in the Premier were opened by Minister Darragh O’Brien today.

The Housing Minister visited sites in Clonmel, Two Mile Borris and Templetuohy where a total of 98 new homes are coming on stream including 9 units developed by Clúid Housing Association in association with Tipperary County Council.

Speaking at the official opening of the Kickham Barracks Plaza in Clonmel this morning Minister O’Brien said Tipp has been performing well when it comes to social housing

“We’ll be visiting a number of new housing developments – really good quality social housing being built across the county and Tipp have actually over the last number of years greatly exceeded the targets that we’ve set for them for social housing delivery which is obviously a key priority for me as Housing Minister to make sure that’s done.”