Five debutants named to start for depleted Munster in Champions Cup opener

Five debutants have been named in the Munster starting fifteen for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash.

Johann Van Graan’s side take on Wasps in Coventry on Sunday at 3.15pm.

Academy players Patrick Campbell, Scott Buckley, Eoin O’Connor and Daniel Okeke join senior prop James French in making their debuts.





With a large proportion of the squad still isolating following their trip to South Africa, a total of 12 players could make their first appearance for the province, with seven players set to make their debuts from the bench.

The debutants are in contrast with the familiar faces of Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray and Joey Carberry who all start for the opening round fixture.

Munster XV: Patrick Campbell; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Scott Buckley, James French; Eoin O’Connor, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Daniel Okeke.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, John Forde, Conor Moloney, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Jonathan Wren.