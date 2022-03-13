Fitzgerald: Tipperary must be at their best to beat Cavan

Tipperary will have to be at their best to beat Cavan this afternoon, according to former goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald.

David Power’s men are in Breffni Park to take on Cavan at 2pm in Division Four of the National Football League.

The Premier come into the game with two wins , one draw and one loss from their opening four games.





Cavan meanwhile are top of the division with four wins from four so far.

Paul Fitzgerald says David Power’s men won’t be favourites this afternoon:

“We will have to be at our best because a win for them on Sunday will probably guarantee them promotion as far as I know so, they will be totally focused on that.

“They have good players, Gearoid McKiernan is probably the best player Cavan have produced in the last 10 years.

“Cavan have been going on about their business and winning their games without hammering teams either, just doing what they have to do.

“We have a decent record up there, the favourites tag will be firmly on Cavan which will suit us and we can and have a go.

“We’ve pulled results off like this before in the past.”

We’ll live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Jim Strang and Son, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.