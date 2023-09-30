First Senior Hurling finalists to be decided in busy day of GAA action

A place in this year’s Tipperary senior hurling final is up for grabs this evening.

Mid rivals Thurles Sarsfields take on Loughmore-Castleiney in their semi-final clash in Semple Stadium at 7.15pm.

That game will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to De Faoite at the Arch Bar, Thurles.





At the other end of the senior grade today, Clonoulty/Rossmore and JK Brackens go head-to-head in their relegation semi-final in The Ragg at 3.30pm.

Elsewhere today, a place in the Seamus O’Riain final is the prize for the winner of Lorrha versus Cashel King Cormacs.

They meet in their premier intermediate semi-final in Toomevara at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile at 1.30pm in Nenagh, North sides Newport and Portroe contest the relegation final in the second tier.

Moving on to the third tier, the finalists will be decided today in the intermediate hurling championship.

The first semi-final sees Moneygall meet Boherlahan-Dualla in Templetuohy at 12.30pm then at 3.45pm in Bansha, Golden-Kilfeacle take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

The relegation final in the intermediate grade also takes place today, that one sees Kiladangan and Upperchurch-Drombane go to battle in Templederry.

Elsewhere today, Holycross/Ballycahill and Ballinahinch meet in Annacarty at 2.30pm in the first of this year’s Junior A county semi-finals.

There’s also a pair of Junior B hurling quarter-finals today with Knockshegowna playing Cappawhite at 1.30pm in Borrisoleigh and Clerihan meeting Drom-Inch in New Inn at 3pm.

Drom-Inch are looking to continue their quest for five county senior camogie titles in a row today.

The defending champions take on Thurles Sarsfields in the County Camogie Ground sin their semi-final clash at 3.30pm today.

The sides met in the group stages this year, with Drom-Inch winning by four points.

The winners today will play either Clonoulty/Rossmore or Borrisoleigh in this year’s decider.