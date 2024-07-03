First round fixtures confirmed for Tipperary county hurling championships

First round fixtures have been confirmed for this year’s county hurling championships.

The Tipperary county championships get underway on Friday July 26th with 4 premier intermediate ties and 2 intermediate down for decision.

The senior championship gets underway on Saturday July 27th with a double header in Borrisileigh seeing Templederry Kenyons face JK Brackens and Clonoulty/Rossmore meeting Kiladangan among the standout fixtures.

On Sunday July 28th. last year’s beaten finalists Thurles Sarsfields meet Mullinahone in Cashel whilst Nenagh Éire Óg and Holycross/Ballycahill square off in The Ragg.

Full fixtures are below: