Tipperary suffered a heavy defeat in the Lidl Ladies National Football League this afternoon.

Declan Carr’s side lost to Waterford in Clonmel on a final score of 5-12 to 2-12.

The Premier made life difficult for themselves, conceding four goals in the opening 25 minutes.





Róisín Howard scored both of Tipperary’s goals in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit.

Tipperary will face All-Ireland champions Dublin next Saturday at Semple Stadium in the final round of the league.