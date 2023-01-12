Film crews descend on South Tipp town

A South Tipp town is to have the spotlight shone on it yet again as film crews descend.

Filming has begun in Cahir which is the set for a World War II movie called ‘The Poor Boy’.

Access to the Swiss Cottage car park will be restricted for the rest of today and tomorrow, however pedestrian access to the walkway will remain open.





This is another boost for the town after two high-profile movies were shot on location in the town over the last few years.

The Last Duel starring Matt Damon featured Cahir Castle and 2021 movie The Green Knight also used featured locations in Cahir.