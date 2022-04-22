Fethard’s Wall & Ballina’s O’Leary in Irish squad for Six Nations trip to England

Two Tipperary players are involved in Ireland’s squad to play England on Sunday in the Women’s Six Nations.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall retains her number 6 jersey in the pack whilst Maeve Óg O’Leary is among the replacements.

The Ballina native will earn her second ever cap and first of this year’s championship should she feature off the bench.





Tipp Town’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe is one of seven players who have left the squad to rejoin with the Irish Sevens team.

Kick-off is on Sunday at 12 noon in Leicester.

Ireland Women’s squad to play England:

Player/Club/Province/Caps:

15. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(8)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(46)

12. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(12)

11. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(25)

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(19)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(21)

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(20)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(9)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(2)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(25)(capt)

5. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(18)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(13)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(17)

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(10)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(10)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(4)

18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(8)

19. Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby)(1)

20. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(1)

21. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(3)

22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

23. Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

* Denotes uncapped player