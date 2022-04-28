Fethard’s Wall & Ballina’s O’Leary to feature in Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations clash

Two Tipperary women are set to feature in Ireland’s final game of this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

Greg McWilliams’ side are looking for their second win of the campaign when they welcome Scotland to Belfast on Saturday night.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall starts once again with number 6 on her back whilst Ballina’s Maeve Óg O’Leary is among the replacements.





Kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium is at 8pm on Saturday.

Ireland:

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster)*

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 9

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 47

12. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 13

11. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 1

10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 13

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 22

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster) 21

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 10

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 3

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt) 26

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 8

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 14

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 18

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 11

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 11

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 5

18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 9

19. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 19

20. Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby) 2

21. Maeve Og O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 2

22. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 13

23. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 13.