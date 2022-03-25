Fethard’s Dorothy Wall ready to show what she’s made of during Women’s Six Nations

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall is ready to show what she can do for Ireland.

The 21-year-old has been named to start for Ireland in tomorrow’s Six Nations opener against Wales.

The flanker impressed last season, winning the 2021 Rugby Players Ireland Women’s 15s Senior and Young Player of the Year awards.





However a hand injury kept her out of the November Series.

Dorothy says she’s been looking forward to her return:

“I think there’s a huge excitement in this squad and for myself as well, I’ve kind of been thinking about this since the start of October after having a few surgeries on my finger.

“The solo training and the sessions by yourself, you’re thinking of the first Six Nations match, you’re trying to get on the squad, you’re trying to get on the team and then you’re trying to get on the pitch and show what you’re made of.

“That was a major goal for me from last October until right now.”