Female representation on Tipperary County Council up by a third

Ireland is in 22nd place out of 27 EU countries for the number of women holding seats in local Government.

That’s the findings from data from ‘Women for Election’, which shows the percentage of women in main parties for local elections ranged from 25 to 51 per cent.

Sinn Féin the Green Party and Fianna Fáil ran 25 per cent of women candidates, with Fine Gael running 29 in the recent election.

12 women were elected to Tipperary County Council over the weekend – up from 9 on the last council. In the Newport Local Electoral Area three of the four seats are now held by women.

Despite their successes, women failed to deliver a material gain in the overall percentage of female councillors elected.