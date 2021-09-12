Fatal collisions in Tipperary up 75% so far this year

The number of fatal collisions in Tipperary have increased by 75 percent so far this year.

Figures from the Joint Policing Committee meeting on Friday also showed that serious injury collisions were down 13 percent.

Speed remains a major factor with a 41 percent increase in the number of speeding offences.





Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said that figure doesn’t include the speed camera vans, so the number is much higher.

He said that “there is still a huge amount of people taking that risk and driving beyond their capabilities and beyond the speed limit.”