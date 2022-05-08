Fanning: Tipperary must go for it against Limerick

Declan Fanning is calling on Tipperary to go for it against Limerick today.

Colm Bonnar’s men face the All-Ireland champions at 2pm in the Gaelic Grounds in the Munster hurling championship.

The Premier go into the game following losses to Waterford and Clare and a win is a must if Tipp are to have any chance of progressing to the All-Ireland championship.





Former All-Star defender with Tipperary Declan Fanning outlines what he wants to see from Tipp this afternoon:

“I’d love to see a togetherness, I’d love to see them not opened up as much as they were against Clare and showing a little bit of that bite throughout the team that we saw against Waterford.

“Just that they are not giving up and they are trying to go for the full 70 minutes, we didn’t see that against Waterford.

“So that’s what you’d be looking for, just a performance and that the attitude is right, stuff like that will make an awful difference on Sunday and keeping it tight and going for the game, not just to be going down hoping to do well, go for the game and see what happens.”

