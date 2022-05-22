Fanning: Tipperary goal chances must be taken today

The Tipperary senior hurling team have an outside chance of reaching the All-Ireland quarter-finals today.

Colm Bonnar’s side welcome Cork to Semple Stadium at 4pm, needing a win to keep alive any hopes of progression.

Along with victory today, The Premier will also need Clare to beat Waterford when they meet at 4pm today.





Tipperary need to then overturn a fifteen point deficit over Waterford if they are to finish third in the Munster championship.

Former Tipp defender Declan Fanning knows goals will be key today:

“If we get opportunities on Sunday for a goal, go for them and take them because we are going to need a few.

“We are going to need a few on Sunday to win number one and if we want to win by that margin.

“I definitely think they will be trying to build on the way the played against Limerick, albeit didn’t win and they will be looking for consistency that they haven’t found all year so far.”

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Sparrow Insurance Group Nenagh, Thurles, Portlaoise and Dublin.