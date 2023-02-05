The Fairy Trail to make its return to Templemore

A popular attraction is set to return to Templemore Town Park.

The fairy trail around the park will make a return in the coming months with the help of the Lions Club in the town.

It is hoped that new fairy doors will be made with kids from the local schools getting involved to design and paint the new doors, which will then be placed on trees around the park.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Cllr Eddie Moran said that it is hoped that the popular trail will be fully completed by the summer time:

“The fairy trail will be back up and running, please God, in a couple of months time again. The Lions Club are going to get involved and get this fairy trail put back which was very popular with the young kids in the town and surrounding areas used to come visiting the fairy trail which was great.”