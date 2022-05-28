Fahey returns as Tipperary team is named for Tailteann Cup clash with Carlow

The Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Tailteann Cup clash with Carlow.

David Power has named Michael O’Reilly in goals behind a full-back line of Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Willie Eviston.

Colm O’Shaughnessy is at centre-back with Kevin Fahey returning from injury at wing back and Sean O’Connell on the other wing.





Conall Kennedy partners Mark Russell in midfield whilst the half-forward line consists of Teddy Doyle, Jack Kennedy and Martin Kehoe.

Conor Sweeney captains the side at full-forward and has Mikey O’Shea and Sean O’Connor at either side of him.

Throw-in tomorrow is at 2pm in Cullen Park and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Daybreak, Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Rd, Cahir.

Tipperary squad to play Carlow: