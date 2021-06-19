Experienced players to play key role in Tipperary’s fight for survival today

Tipperary’s Intermediate camogie team face a must win game this evening.

Cian Treacy’s side are in Banagher to face Dublin in the Division Two Relegation Final.

Both teams have suffered defeat in each of their four league games this campaign and a loss tonight will see one of them relegated to Division Three.





Camogie analyst Katie McCormack says Tipperary will be looking towards their more experienced players to perform tonight:

“In all the games, Cork, Galway and Kerry, they were making a fightback at unfortunately just the wrong time and the other team would get a goal.

“In Cork, they were making a major fightback in the second-half and they were unlucky when the goals were going in.

“I think they’ll be looking to strengthen up that back line.

“They’ll be looking at Courtney Ryan at centre-back to take control and they’ll be looking at Christina Brennan from Drom at full-back, they’re the kind of older players on the team and they’ll be looking at them to take control against Dublin.”

That game throws-in at 5pm.