Exciting day of Divisional Hurling and football championships ahead in Tipperary

A busy weekend of club hurling and football championship games are underway.

The North Tipperary intermediate hurling championship got underway last night.

Borrisiokane defeated Ballinahinch in Puckane on a final score of 1-23 to 0-12.





The Premier Intermediate north championship gets underway this afternoon.

Three quarter finals are down for decision.

At 5pm in Cloughjordan, Silvermines take on Kiladangan B whilst after that Roscrea take on Newport at the same venue at 7pm.

Elsewhere at 7pm, Ballina take on Portroe in Toomevara.

Meanwhile, three Mid Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals are down for decision.

At 5pm in Templemore, Upperchurch-Drombane take on Thurles Sarsfields, while at 7pm in Templetouhy, Drom-Inch take on Loughmore-Castleiney.

Also at 7pm, Boherlahan is the venue for Holycross/Ballycahill versus Moycarkey-Borris.

The South Intermediate hurling semi-final also takes place this evening.

That one is in Monroe and sees Ballingarry taking on Skeheenarinky.

Both West Tipperary senior football semi-finals also take place this evening.

They both get underway at 7.30pm and see Rockwell Rovers taking on Aherlow in Bansha and Arravale Rovers taking on Éire Óg Annacarty in Cappawhite.

The west intermediate football semi-final took place last night and saw Golden-Kilfeacle defeat Cashel King Cormacs 1-10 to 0-10.