European delegates from 10 countries will be officially welcomed to Tipperary today.

Young people aged between 18 to 30 arrived in Cashel on Thursday to participate in a weekend of activities which aim to give a picture of life in Tipperary.

At 4pm today the “EU at the Plaza” event will take place.





There will be a town centre farmers market, with music from St. Patrick’s Brass Band and the Dermot O’Hurley Pipe Band.

After this visit groups of young people from Cashel will go to Holland and Spain to represent the county at similar events.