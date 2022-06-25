Emma Morrissey injury time penalty sees Tipperary defeat Cavan and retain senior football status

By
Paul Carroll
-
Aherlow's Emma Morrissey in action for Tipperary. Photo from Cahir Media via Canva.com.

Tipperary have retained their senior ladies football status in dramatic fashion.

Peter Creedon’s side defeated Cavan in Breffni Park on a final score to 2-06 to 1-08.

The Premier led 1-04 to 0-05 at half-time thanks to a goal from Emma Morrissey but Tipp didn’t register a score in the second half until the 52nd minute.


As the clock went into the second minute of injury time, Tipperary were two points down.

However, Tipp were awarded a penalty as a result of a high challenge which Emma Morrissey rifled into the top right hand corner.

The resulting Cavan kick-out saw the referee blow the full-time whistle giving Tipp the one-point win.

The result means Tipperary finish third in their group, avoiding the relegation playoff and will once again play senior football in 2023.

Emma Morrissey scored 2-04 of Tipp’s 2-06 whilst goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick made a crucial penalty save in the second-half.