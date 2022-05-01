Eight Tidy Towns groups in Clonmel Borough District granted funding for 2022

8 Tidy Towns groups in the Clonmel Borough District have been granted funding for 2022.
The allocations range between €500 and €4,000, which was secured by Kilsheelan Tidy Towns.
Other successful groups included Kilcash, Killusty, and Clerihan, all of whom received €1,000.
These allocations will cover 50% of the cost of a project for each group.
Here’s the full list of the 8 successful applications:
Kilcash Tidy Towns
Kilsheelan Tidy Towns
Marlfield Village Tidy Towns
Rosegreen Tidy Towns
Clonmel Tidy Towns
Killusty Tidy Village group
Clerihan Tidy Towns
Lisronagh Tidy Towns