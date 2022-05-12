Eight races over jumps in Clonmel this evening

An eight race jumps card takes place in Clonmel this evening.

The going is good at Powerstown Park with the action set to get underway at 4.30pm.

The featured race of the day is the Botanica International Rated Novice Hurdle at 5pm.





The Joseph O’Brien trained ‘Prairie Dancer’ is the 15-to-8 favourite for that one.

The final race of the day goes to post at 8.25pm.

Elsewhere, Rachael Blackmore is in action across the pond this afternoon.

The Killenaule jockey has one race in Scotland for Henry De Bromhead at today’s meeting in Perth.

She’s onboard the 13-to-8 second favourite ‘Brave Way’ in the Novices Chase.

That race goes to post at 2.45pm.