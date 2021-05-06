Eight changes to Munster team ahead of Ulster clash

Johann Van Graan has made eight changes to the Munster team that beat Leinster last week for tomorrow’s Rainbow Cup clash with Ulster.

Dan Goggin, Andrew Conway, Rory Scannell and JJ Hanrahan come into the backline as John Ryan, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes join the pack alongside former Roscrea Cistercian College student Fineen Wycherley.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side while Tipperary’s Ben Healy has a spot on the bench.





The match kicks-off in Thomond Park tomorrow evening at 8.15pm.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jean Kleyn, CJ Stander, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Damian de Allende.