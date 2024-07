There was a first round exit for Dylan Slevin today on the PDC ProTour.

The Borrsokane man was in action in Milton Keynes at the Players Championship event 13.

The 21-year-old took on Polish native Radek Szaganski in the opening round and lead 4-1 in the race to 6.

However, the Szaganski, who resides in Cork, won 5 of the next 6 legs to run out the 6-5 winner.

Tipperary’s Slevin will be hoping for better fortune tomorrow when he competes in Players Championship 14.