Early Ardscoil surge sees Thurles CBS out of Harty Cup

Thurles CBS are out of the Harty Cup, after tasting defeat in today’s semi-final.

They were well beaten by Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís in Nenagh on a final score of 4-18 to 1-12.

Ardscoil were quick out of the blocks and three first quarter goals had them 3-05 to 0-00 up at the first half water break.





The Limerick side held on to that lead for the rest of the game and will now go on to the final to play St. Joseph’s Tulla.

That’s after the Clare side beat De La Salle in today’s other semi-final on a full-time score of 0-20 to 1-13.