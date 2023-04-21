€80,000 up for grabs for Tipperary trained greyhounds in Limerick tonight

A Tipperary trained greyhound will be winning €80,000 this evening.

The 2023 Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Final takes place at Limerick Greyhound Stadium tonight with all six greyhounds being trained by Tipperary trainers.

Golden’s Graham Holland has three dogs in the final in Clonbrien Treaty, Hovex Tommy & Gaytime Hugo.





Meanwhile, Tipp Town’s Michael O’Donovan has Ryhope Beach, Liam Peacock of Thurles has Bogger Lucky and Cloughjordan’s Pat Guilfoyle trains Scaglietti.

The winner is guaranteed €80,000 with racing at Limerick Greyhound stadium getting underway at 7.14pm.