Racing returns to Tipperary racecourse this evening with an eight-race card.

The featured race of the day is the Grade 3 Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle at 5.15pm.

The race is sponsored by JP McManus, with €70,000 in prize money up for grabs.





Of the nine horses set to go off in the feature, McManus owns seven of them.

The first of the eight races goes to post at 4.45pm.