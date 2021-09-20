€12 million for Nenagh roads in three-year roads programme

A recent survey showed that Tipperary’s roads are among the worst in the country.

The council conducted a Pavement Survey Condition Index, which showed that out of 31 local authorities, Tipp placed 28th for having some of the worst roads.

In light of this, news of €12 million in funding for roads in the Nenagh area through the three-year road programme, was warmly welcomed.

Cathaoirleach of the Nenagh Municipal District, Councillor Michael O’Meara said that this will transform roads in the area over the coming years.

“This is a good step now today, a budget of over €4 million per year for the next three years, for roads.

“Now, while it won’t every road out of the equation, every bad road, it should see a lot of roads improving.

“It’s a good start, next year will be the first year of the three years road programme and if we get all these roads done, then we can move onto another three year roadworks programme.

“Over the next five or six years, I would hope that the rural roads in the Nenagh Municipal area and in particular, what would be termed the Lower Ormond area would dramatically.”

The money will be split between Nenagh North, areas West of Nenagh and those South West of Nenagh across 44 schemes.