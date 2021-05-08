Over €1.5 million available for Tipperary under two grant schemes

Over €1.5 million will be available for Tipperary under the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and Improvement for Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme.

The funding has been welcomed by local TD Michael Lowry who says the grants will be of great benefit to those who can get works done.

Under both schemes, exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works in each property, with the Local Authority providing the remaining 10%.





This means that 1.38 million will come directly from Government Funding, with the balance of 153,00 coming from Local Authority funding.

The allocation has been welcomed by Tipp TD Michael Lowry who says the grants have a huge impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability to continue to live independently.

The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability – it includes the likes of grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms and downstairs bedrooms.

The IWILS allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing.