Drugs worth nearly €5,000 were seized in North Tipperary yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara a search operation was carried out at a property in Roscrea around 10.30 on Thursday morning.

During this search, 47 grams of cocaine with a street value of €4,700 was seized, along with weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.





No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.