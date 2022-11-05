Drom-Inch have ‘unfinished business’ in Munster senior camogie championship

It’s Munster semi-final day for the Drom-Inch senior camogie team.

The four in a row winning Tipperary champions are in Waterford to play De La Salle in the Munster semi-final.

Drom-Inch won the 2020 Munster championship and will be looking to make it back to the final after losing by a point to Scariff Ogonnelloe in the 2021 Munster final.





Throw-in today is at 2pm in De La Salle and Drom manager Pat Ryan says they have unfinished business in the Munster championship:

“We are heading into our fourth campaign, we have only one Munster final to show for it so there’s great drive for it this year so hopefully it will work out.

“They are on a high as well. They won their first county senior title there two or three weeks ago so they are coming in on the crest of a wave as well.

“They’ll be out to beat us and as I said, we have unfinished business I suppose in this competition that we are trying to put right and we’ll be going down there fully focused to give them a good game.”