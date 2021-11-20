Drom-Inch secure third Tipperary senior camogie title in a row

Drom-Inch are 2021 Tipperary senior camogie champions.

They completed the three-in-a-row today with a 3-9 to 1-10 victory over Clonoulty/Rossmore in The Ragg this afternoon.

First half goals from Miriam Campion, Joanne Ryan and Anne Eviston saw the defending champions into a six-point half-time lead.





Clonoulty dominated the third quarter and had the chance to reduce the lead to a single point in the 60th minute, however Cáit Devane’s penalty was saved by Drom keeper Caoimhe Bourke,

Drom-Inch now go on to the 2021 Munster club championship, but first have to contend the 2020 Munster club final next Sunday against Clare’s Inagh-Kilnamona.

Drom-Inch scorers: Eimear Mcgrath (0-06, 0-05f), Joanne Ryan (1-01), Miriam Campion (1-00), Anne Eviston (1-01), Dee Dunne (0-01)

Clonoulty/Rossmore scorers: Cáit Devane (0-09, 0-07f), Casey Hennessy (1-01)