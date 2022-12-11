Drom-Inch reflect on yesterdays loss at the All-Ireland senior club camogie semi-final

There was disappointment for Drom-Inch yesterday following their defeat at the All-Ireland senior club camogie semi-final.

The four in a row winning Tipperary senior camogie champions took on Antrim’s Loughiel Shamrocks in Kinnegad and up until half-time it was looking like Drom-Inch might make it to Croke Park.

It was not to be as the Antrim side took the win from them and the game finished up on a final scoreline of 3-6 to 2-6.





However, Drom-Inch manager, Pat Ryan, commended the girls on their achievements to date and says there is still a bright future ahead.

“You have to hold your hands up that the better team won on the day. The disappointment is unbelievable, but, look, I can’t hold back from what the girls are after giving this year. We’re after doing a clean sweep of our county. We’ve done the county league, county final, and Munster final. That’s a fair achievement, we done the treble.

“It wasn’t to be today. I couldn’t be more proud of the group. We went down today but there’s a bright future ahead for Drom still.”